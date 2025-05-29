  • Services

Services

Public consultation launched on redevelopment of Galway Inner Harbour

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Public consultation launched on redevelopment of Galway Inner Harbour
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public consultation has been launched on the planned redevelopment of Galway Inner Harbour.

The plans include hundreds of affordable and social homes.

This consultation is a joint initiative between Galway Harbour Company and the Land Development Agency.

They’re looking for the publics view on the overall masterplan, as well as the first phase of development.

That’s 350 new social and affordable homes – located on New Dock Road and Lough Atalia Road.

The overall vision is for a new mixed-use city centre urban quarter, with homes, retail, and public spaces.

It’s part of Galway Harbour Companys broader development strategy which includes the relocation and extension of existing port facilities.

Full details on the masterplan can be found on the Galway Harbour website.

More like this:
no_space
Garda appeal after woman seriously injured in Clonberne crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses following a seriou...

no_space
Galway’s coolest arts and crafts event – making tiny journals

By Sally Collins In the back corner of a Galway pub on a Sunday evening, there are grown adult...

no_space
Doran builds musical world close to home

Groove Tube   Mullingar singer/songwriter Peter Doran has been penning songs for sever...

no_space
Government report concludes ring road won’t solve city’s traffic

A new Government report has concluded that the proposed city ring road would not solve Galway’s t...

no_space
€6bn cargo facility at former Galway Airport could create 6,000 jobs

REPRESENTATIVES acting on behalf of an international property group are understood to have lobbie...

no_space
Galway hurlers catching fire at just the right time

Galway         0-29 Dublin           3-15 HOLD your horses: maybe, the outcome of the Leins...

no_space
Harbour masterplan includes 350 new affordable and social houses

Plans for 350 affordable and social homes on Galway city’s waterfront were unveiled this week – a...

no_space
One eye on survival – the other firmly on the Pope

  A DIFFERENT VIEW   IT may have escaped your notice – but Galway is, in fact,...

no_space
Galway United face ultimate test away to Shamrock Rovers

GALWAY United’s players will head for the country’s airports this weekend as the league enters it...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up