Public consultation launched on redevelopment of Galway Inner Harbour

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public consultation has been launched on the planned redevelopment of Galway Inner Harbour.

The plans include hundreds of affordable and social homes.

This consultation is a joint initiative between Galway Harbour Company and the Land Development Agency.

They’re looking for the publics view on the overall masterplan, as well as the first phase of development.

That’s 350 new social and affordable homes – located on New Dock Road and Lough Atalia Road.

The overall vision is for a new mixed-use city centre urban quarter, with homes, retail, and public spaces.

It’s part of Galway Harbour Companys broader development strategy which includes the relocation and extension of existing port facilities.

Full details on the masterplan can be found on the Galway Harbour website.