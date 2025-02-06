Public consultation extended on improved bus service from Galway to Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public consultation on the improvement of the 350 bus service between Galway and Kinvara has been extended.

Proposed measures include increasing the frequency and adding a new evening service.

The National Transport Authority has now extended the consultation period until Thursday, February 13th.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Martina Kinnane, says the expanded 350 service is a very important first step.

But she says other measures are also needed to improve public transport options in South Galway.