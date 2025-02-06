  • Services

Services

Public consultation extended on improved bus service from Galway to Kinvara

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Public consultation extended on improved bus service from Galway to Kinvara
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public consultation on the improvement of the 350 bus service between Galway and Kinvara has been extended.

Proposed measures include increasing the frequency and adding a new evening service.

The National Transport Authority has now extended the consultation period until Thursday, February 13th.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Martina Kinnane, says the expanded 350 service is a very important first step.

But she says other measures are also needed to improve public transport options in South Galway.

More like this:
no_space
Record high of 121 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency Departments at Galway's public hospitals ar...

no_space
Uisce Éireann begins mains replacement works in Ballinasloe town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork is underway on replacing 200 metres of aging cas...

no_space
Land prices remain steady in Galway, with higher prices in the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAgricultural land in Co. Galway has remained steady o...

no_space
Less than half of HAP properties across Galway City have been inspected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLess than half of the HAP properties across Galway Ci...

no_space
Revitalised Galway bounce back to stun Kilkenny hosts

Galway 2-19 Kilkenny 1-19 THE danger of making rash judgements based on early Spring form w...

no_space
Speaking rights dominate as Trump threatens world order

World of Politics with Hartry McGee Who thought this minor row over speaking rights in the Dái...

no_space
Community shows its true Meitheal in aftermath of Storm Éowyn

A restaurant in Craughwell cooked up a storm in the aftermath of Éowyn – feeding hordes of hungry...

no_space
Éowyn’s second week of hardship

MANY farm families across the western are going through a second week of hardship in the aftermat...

no_space
Headford outfit rely on penalties to overcome gallant Colemanstown

COLEMANSTOWN United certainly put it up to visitors Moyne Villa in the last 16 of the Connacht Ju...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up