Public consultation extended on improved bus service from Galway to Kinvara

A public consultation on the improvement of the 350 bus service between Galway and Kinvara has been extended.
Proposed measures include increasing the frequency and adding a new evening service.
The National Transport Authority has now extended the consultation period until Thursday, February 13th.
County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Martina Kinnane, says the expanded 350 service is a very important first step.
But she says other measures are also needed to improve public transport options in South Galway.