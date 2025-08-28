  • Services

Public consultation event on South Park development project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A drop-in public consultation event on the South Park Public Park and Public Urban Realm Project is taking place in the city today

Meanwhile, a community survey has just opened online, and submissions can be made until Monday September 22nd.

The project is anticipated to be transformational for South Park Public Park, the Claddagh Basin and Celia Griffin Children’s Memorial Park.

It is envisioned it will create accessible, public, green spaces, with biodiversity-friendly planting, age and mobility-friendly pathways, and spaces for play and relaxation.

Local residents, business owners and members of the public are invited to attend the event to discuss the plans, ask questions and share feedback with the Design Team.

The event will be hosted at Galway City Centre Library on St Augustine Street from 1-7:30pm today

