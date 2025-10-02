Public consultation event on proposed energy centre in Doughiska

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public information event on a proposed major low energy centre in Doughiska will take place tomorrow.

Empor Investments Limited is seeking permission for the centre at Merlin Park Industrial Estate, that would provide low-carbon heating to homes in the area.

It involves the installation of massive air heat pumps, electric and gas boilers, solar panels, and an underground heatpipe network spanning 2.4km to serve future customers.

A public information event will take place at the Maldron Hotel between 2pm and 7pm tomorrow.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s important that local residents attend