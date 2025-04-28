Public consultation event on Kingston Park and Millers Lane project tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A ‘drop-in’ public consultation event on the Kingston Park and Millers Lane project is taking place tomorrow, Tuesday 29th.

Galway City Council has launched its second public engagement process for the reimagining of the two green spaces.

The drop-in event will provide an opportunity to discuss the plans, ask questions and share feedback with the Design Team.

The project is described as an exciting opportunity to reimagine the areas to better serve the communities of Knocknacarra and Rahoon.

It aims to create accessible, public, connected green spaces, with dedicated areas for sports, play, relaxation and nature.

The Design Team have created three initial designs for both Kingston Park and Millers Lane, taking into account feedback received during the first consultation last Autumn.

The public consultation event be hosted at the Clybaun Hotel tomorrow from 1PM-8PM.