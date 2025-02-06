Public consultation begins on Salthill Village and Seafront Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The public consultation on the Salthill Village and Seafront Framework Plan gets underway today.

This afternoon city council officials and urban design specialists will meet with the business community in the Salthill Hotel from 4 to 6pm.

Tomorrow from 11:30am to 1:30pm, the project team will be at Blackrock to meet with the swimming community.

Tomorrow fortnight, a drop in event is scheduled for the Salthill Hotel to meet with local residential communities.

The following day, Saturday 22 February a pop up consultation event will be held along the promenade.

Students from University of Galway will be asking people to do a short survey.

The survey will also be available for people to complete online.

We will have a special feature on the Salthill Village and Seafront Framework Plan on FYI Galway from 5 this evening