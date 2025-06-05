Public advisory issued as UHG under severe pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has issued a public advisory as UHG is under severe pressure.

It says 246 people presented at the Emergency Department yesterday, and the hospital is also dealing with COVID-19 and Norovirus cases.

The INMO says there are 68 people waiting on trolleys at UHG today, the second highest figure in the country.

The public are advised that anyone who attends the ED for non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

Some elective procedures are also being cancelled.