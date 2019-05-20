Pub owner fined for after hours

A city centre publican was fined €400 at Galway District Court for allowing patrons on his premises after hours.

Tom Callinan of The Skeffington Arms, Eyre Square, pleaded guilty to having people on his premises at 12.45am on July 16 last.

Sergeant Brendan Moore told the Court that he had gone into the Skeff at 12.15am and warned the manager that he would be back after checking out a few more licensed premises. He told her to have the place cleared.

However, when he returned a half-an-hour later people were still on the premises on a night where there was no exemptions for the pub.

Gary McDonnell, defending, said that the manager on the night hadn’t obeyed the sergeant’s instructions and had subsequently been sacked.

He said his client, the owner of the bar “kept a very tight ship” and had pleaded to the summons.

Judge Mary Fahy said that it was unfortunate that the sergeant’s instructions hadn’t been followed on the night, noting that there was only one previous similar conviction dating back to 2016 recorded against the Skeff. She imposed a €400 fine.