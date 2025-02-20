Pub marks 80th anniversary with pints for five cents

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
There was no one giving out about the price of the pint when a Galway pub marked its 80th birthday at the weekend – by restoring the cost of beer to the level it was when the bar first opened!
Jim Pete’s pub in Glenamaddy cut the price to five cent – although just for one hour on each of two nights – and it was no surprise that customers queued between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday evening to avail of the tempting offer and again on Sunday evening.
Second-generation publican James Keaveney revealed that’s how much one cost when the watering-hole first opened its doors to punters back in 1944.It was the equivalent of five cents in today’s money.
During the course of the evening, he provided customers with a brief history of the pub in Glenamaddy which welcomed customers from all of North Galway who all said that the cosy and friendly atmosphere attracted them back to the premises – whatever the price of the pint.
The latest brewery hikes mean that the pint of stout in some rural Galway pubs has crept up to €6 – and even more in the city.
Caption: Two former Glenamaddy publicans Connie Phelan and Grainne Kelly with owner of Jim Pete’s James Keaveney at his five cent pint event. Photo: Jacinta Fahy.
