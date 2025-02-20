Pub marks 80th anniversary with pints for five cents

There was no one giving out about the price of the pint when a Galway pub marked its 80th birthday at the weekend – by restoring the cost of beer to the level it was when the bar first opened!

Jim Pete’s pub in Glenamaddy cut the price to five cent – although just for one hour on each of two nights – and it was no surprise that customers queued between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday evening to avail of the tempting offer and again on Sunday evening.

Second-generation publican James Keaveney revealed that’s how much one cost when the watering-hole first opened its doors to punters back in 1944.It was the equivalent of five cents in today’s money.

During the course of the evening, he provided customers with a brief history of the pub in Glenamaddy which welcomed customers from all of North Galway who all said that the cosy and friendly atmosphere attracted them back to the premises – whatever the price of the pint.

The latest brewery hikes mean that the pint of stout in some rural Galway pubs has crept up to €6 – and even more in the city.

Caption: Two former Glenamaddy publicans Connie Phelan and Grainne Kelly with owner of Jim Pete’s James Keaveney at his five cent pint event. Photo: Jacinta Fahy.

Get the full story with more photos in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.