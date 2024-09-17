Psychiatric Nurses to begin industrial action in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Psychiatric Nurses Association is to begin targeted industrial action today in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon
They’re carrying out a targeted work to rule in response to what they say is the refusal by the HSE to recruit all new graduate psychiatric nurses.
PNA has secured nurse graduate positions in most areas, but the issue has not been resolved in Galway, Mayo or Roscommon.
According to the association, only half of the required psychiatric nurse graduates for the area have been recruited.
