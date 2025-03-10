  • Services

Protests to take place at City Hall and County Hall this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Protests are set to take place at City Hall and County Hall this afternoon.

Two will take place at City Hall on separate issues – while a letter will be handed into County Hall demanding action on housing in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

The first protest takes place at County Hall at midday, where community action group BANÚ will hand in a letter demanding action on housing.

They point to the many planning hurdles facing people trying to build homes in the Gaeltacht, as well as the long-running failure of Galway County Council to deliver social and affordable housing.

Meanwhile, just down the road at City Hall, the local authorities own staff are set to protest at 1:30PM over the controversial move to Crown Square in Mervue.

They claim they weren’t consulted, nor were the public – and this all comes amid growing fears of the cost of the move spiraling out of control.

Next to to the picket line outside City Hall this afternoon at 2:30PM will be protestors demanding guarantees on the future of the former Palás Cinema building.

It closed in recent weeks after the operator revealed it was suffering unsustainable losses – and it’s not yet known what owner Galway City Council will do with the building.

But arts groups argue it should be run as a public arts space for Galway’s thriving creative scene – and funding should be provided to make that happen

