Protestors at University of Galway meeting in Carraroe hand in letter with demands for ties to be cut with Israeli institutions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A large crowd turned out for a protest in Carraroe this afternoon – demanding that University of Galway immediately sever all ties with Israeli institutions.

It’s as a meeting of the university’s Governing Authority was taking place at Ionad an Acadaimh in the heart of the village.

The protest consisted of academic staff, students and union representatives – and they carried a wide range of flags, banners and placards.

They claim that University of Galway has repeatedly pledged to examine its links with Israeli institutions – but has failed to take any real action.

A key focus is an EU research project that involves both UG and Israeli IT Technion, which campaigners say has strong links to the IDF.

A short statement from the University of Galway to Galway Bay fm news says the research project remains under review.

David Nevin was in Carraroe this afternoon – and spoke to the protestors