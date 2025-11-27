Protesters form silent guard of honour at University of Galway honorary doctorate ceremony

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Protesters have formed a silent guard of honour at a University of Galway honorary doctorate ceremony today.

It’s the latest in a series of actions by the Campus Anti Genocide coalition, who are calling on the University to cease collaboration with Israeli institution Technion.

In solidarity, three people decided to turn down their honorary doctorates today – Professor Kerby Miller, actor Olwen Fouéré and film-maker Margo Harkin.

Around 30 protestors, donned with Palestine flags and placards, gathered at the Quadrangle building, and walked down to the Bailey Allen Hall behind those who received their honorary degrees

There protesters explained why they are making the stand against the University