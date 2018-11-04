Protest to highlight opposition to closure of Eyrecourt post office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest is set to get underway this afternoon to highlight opposition to the impending closure of the post office in Eyrecourt.

A number of public meetings have been held in recent months – and submissions made to An Post – but so far, there’s been little progress in saving the service.

An Post announced in August that it intends to close almost 160 post offices nationwide as part of a restructuring plan – and Galway was the worst affected county, with 18 branches earmarked for closure.

One of those is in the small village of Eyrecourt in East Galway, around 15km from the border with Co. Offaly.

Campaigners say the last seven years have already seen a considerable number of branches in the area close for business.

However, they feel that the impending closure of Eyrecourt is the straw that broke the camels back – as they’ll then be forced to cross the Shannon into Co. Offaly to access their nearest post office.

They’re set to hold a show of strength this afternoon at the crossing point connecting both counties – Banagher Bridge.

The protest will get underway at 3pm.