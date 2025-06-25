  • Services

Protest set for University of Galway meeting in Carraroe

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A protest is set to take place at a meeting of the University of Galway’s Governing Authority in Carraroe this afternoon.

It’s over the university’s alleged inaction and silence over its ties with Israeli institutions.

Campaigners point to strong actions taken by Trinity College Dublin and Queen’s University Belfast in severing ties with Israeli institutions.

The protest – organised by academics, staff, and students – takes place at Ionad an Acadaimh, Carraroe, from 1.30pm.

