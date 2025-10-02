Protest outside County Hall in reaction to detainment of Salthill woman onboard Gaza aid flotilla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A protest has been taking place outside County Hall this morning in reaction to the detainment of a Salthill woman on board a Gaza aid flotilla.

Sarah Clancy, a well known poet and activist, was on-board a boat called ‘The Spectre’.

It’s one of more than 40 civilian boats transporting medicine and food to Gaza, crewed by more than 500 activists.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says its priority is the safety of Irish citizens, and assisting them and their families.

A group of around 30 people from the Galway Palestinian Solidarity campaign gathered with signs and flags at around 8:30 this morning.

Galway Talks reporter Oli Warner attended the protest to speak to some of those gathered.