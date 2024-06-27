Protest in Galway tomorrow evening in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien

A second protest is being held in Galway city tomorrow evening, in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien.

The 24 year old was beaten unconscoius by serving soldier Cathal Crotty, who walked free from court after receiving a fully suspended sentence for the attack.





Natasha has been leading protests in Limerick, and she received a standing ovation in the Dáil on Tuesday for speaking out.

It’s estimated around 500 people turned out for a protest at Eyre Square over the weekend, with big numbers expected again tomorrow evening.

Susan McGrady is organising the protest on behalf of Galway For Justice:

