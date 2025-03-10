  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Protest demands clarity on future of Palás Cinema in heart of the city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Protest demands clarity on future of Palás Cinema in heart of the city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It was a day for protests in Galway City today – with three significant protests held in the space of just several hours.

The latest protest took place at City Hall at College Road – where campaigners called for clarity on the future of the Palás Cinema.

It closed in recent weeks after the operator said it was making unsustainable losses, despite low rent from Galway City Council.

Earlier today, staff at City Hall also protested over the controversial move to Crown Square – and there was a demonstration at County Hall over housing issues in Connemara.

These people at the Palás demonstration spoke to Sarah Slevin.

More like this:
no_space
City Council staff protest over controversial move to Crown Square

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStaff at Galway City Council have held a protest outs...

no_space
Protest at County Hall over housing issues in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest has taken place at County Hall this lunchti...

no_space
Local TD slams "unacceptable" delays to Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is criticising "unacceptable" delays to an...

no_space
Man in 20s dies after three car crash in Barna overnight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 20s has died following a three-car colli...

no_space
Protests to take place at City Hall and County Hall this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProtests are set to take place at City Hall and Count...

no_space
Galway woman calls for community support to support cancer sufferers on Daffodil Day

An Oranmore woman who was diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy is urging the people of Galw...

no_space
Athenry refugee centre is ruled out

The state has confirmed this week that a proposal to turn a former nursing home in Athenry into a...

no_space
Galway duo take on Dublin City Marathon to Support Jack and Jill Foundation

Two Galway friends, Bryan Walsh from Clonberne and Máire Mulkerins from Bullaun, Loughrea, runnin...

no_space
Two Galway families to perform on TG4's Réalta agus Gaolta tonight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo families from Galway will perform in front of the...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up