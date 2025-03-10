Protest demands clarity on future of Palás Cinema in heart of the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It was a day for protests in Galway City today – with three significant protests held in the space of just several hours.

The latest protest took place at City Hall at College Road – where campaigners called for clarity on the future of the Palás Cinema.

It closed in recent weeks after the operator said it was making unsustainable losses, despite low rent from Galway City Council.

Earlier today, staff at City Hall also protested over the controversial move to Crown Square – and there was a demonstration at County Hall over housing issues in Connemara.

These people at the Palás demonstration spoke to Sarah Slevin.