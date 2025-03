This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A protest has taken place at County Hall this lunchtime, demanding action on housing in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

It’s organised by community action group BANÚ, who have also handed in a letter to the local authority.

They point to the many planning hurdles facing people trying to build homes in the Gaeltacht, as well as the long-running failure of Galway County Council to deliver social and affordable housing.

These people were at the protest.