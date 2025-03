This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A protest against gender-based violence is taking place tomorrow in Galway city.

It’s to coincide with International Women’s Day, and will begin at Eyre Square at 1PM.

The March 8th protest is being organised by the University of Galway Feminist Society, ROSA and Galway Feminist Collective.

Speaking to John Morley, Giselle Elayne, a member of ROSA, explains the aim of tomorrow’s protest