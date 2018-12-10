Protection scheme for Silverstrand stalled

The coastal protection project between Sailín and Silverstrand continues to be stalled due to the foreshore and marine unit’s continued refusal to grant a licence nearly five years on from the application.

The City Council’s former Acting Director of Services for Environment Gary McMahon said the issue was “deeply frustrating” to those working on the project; that it could not proceed until the foreshore licence was granted by the unit within the Department of Housing.

Concerns raised by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have delayed the decision being handed down.

Last April, Galway City Council sent its response to the submission by the NPWS but have heard nothing back.

A motion was put forward by Cllr Peter Keane calling on City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath to meet with the General Secretary at the Department of Housing to ascertain the reasons for the delay in granting the licence given that the delay has exacerbated the coastal erosion in Rusheen and Silverstrand.

“Each year there’s more and more erosion. We could lose Silverstrand – that’s the reality,” he predicted.

Mr McGrath said it may be inappropriate to meet with the general secretary while the process was ongoing.

“I’ve indicated from the City Council perspective we have submitted all the necessary documents,” he told a meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Keane agreed to alter the motion, calling on the Chief Executive to meet with an appropriate officer within the foreshore and marine unit of the department.

A consultant’s report commissioned by the City Council over 12 years ago into erosion on that part of the coast had recommended the installation of rock armour to protect Knocknagoneen drumlin – the elongated hill between Salthill and Barna – and surrounding beaches.

It said a revetment or retaining wall should be built at Gentian Hill and recommended linking up all up by a continuous walkway to from Salin to Silverstrand.

The consultants warned that unless action was taken Silverstrand beach would be ‘eradicated’ within 25 to 40 years and Knocknagoneen drumlin cut off from the mainland forever.

Meanwhile, Cllr Terry O’Flaherty said she was disappointed to learn that Ballyloughane Beach would not regain its Blue Flag next year despite much work to improve surrounding water quality by Irish Water and good test results for water quality four years in row.

Mr McGrath said while water quality results from Ballyloughane were currently being assessed by the Environmental Protection Agency the beach would not be awarded the top status because it had not had four consecutive years of good results.

“Ballyloughane generally has very good water quality but in times of peak rainfall and heavy overflow we do have contamination,” he said.