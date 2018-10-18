Protected bird leaves housing plan goosed

The presence of the Greenland White-fronted Goose is one of the reasons why a 212 housing development on the outskirts of Oranmore has been shot down.

Permission was sought for the large housing development on a 21.5-acre site at Moneyduff and Oranhill, but was refused on mainly environmental grounds due to its location.

Local residents and even Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton opposed the planning application on the grounds of density of houses and the traffic congestion such a development would cause.

The application was lodged by Galway-based property developers Arlum Limited who recently were granted planning permission of a 124 housing development in Tuam. The company is headed by Padraic Rhatigan of JJ Rhatigan.

It was proposed to construct a mix of four and three bed semis, four bed detached, terraced houses, two bed duplexes and a number of apartments.

There were also plans to develop a creche facility, an outdoor play area and car parking. It was planned to provide a vehicle and pedestrian access to the Oranmore Distributor Road.

Residents of Coill Clocha and Oranhill were vehimently opposed to the application because of the size of the development and the lack of proper public transport between Oranmore and Oranhill.

Reference was made to the fact that in the 2016 census, 82% of workers in Oranmore travel to their employment by car.

