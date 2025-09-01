  • Services

Services

Prospect of Convention Centre on City Hall Site floated by Deputy Mayor

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Prospect of Convention Centre on City Hall Site floated by Deputy Mayor
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for a state-of-the-art convention centre to be developed on the current site of Galway City Council on College Road.

In the very near future, the local authority will be moving to a new building at Crown Square in Mervue.

But there’s very little certainty over what will happen with the prime College Road site once that happens.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Fianna Fail Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alan Cheevers, thinks a convention centre would be a smart investment

More like this:
no_space
Two Galway motorists highlighted for speeding on National Slowdown Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway motorists have been highlighted for speedi...

no_space
Junior Enterprise Minister to visit Galway Port and meet Chamber tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employmen...

no_space
Local TD demands Central Bank end facilitation of Israeli "war bond" sales

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Central Bank's controversial facilitation of the ...

no_space
Local TD calls out proposers of major solar farm near Monivea over lack of consultation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD Albert Dolan has called out the propos...

no_space
Palace Grounds Playground Tuam temporarily closed for works

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Palace Grounds Playground in Tuam will be tempora...

no_space
First stage of development works at Rinville Sports & Community Grounds begin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first stage of development works of the new Renvi...

no_space
Grandson’s new book tells heartbreaking story of grandparents’ persecution over pregnancy

The grandson of Galway grandparents discovered a shocking secret when he started to dig into his ...

no_space
Over 60 enthusiasts turn out for Guided Heritage Walk of Medieval Loughrea

More than 60 heritage enthusiasts gathered last week for a captivating Guided Heritage Walk of Me...

no_space
Connemara Chamber draw raises €1.8 million for Clifden community and enterprise hub

A 59-year-old American whose great great grandparents came from Connemara has an even stronger co...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up