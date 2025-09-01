Prospect of Convention Centre on City Hall Site floated by Deputy Mayor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a call for a state-of-the-art convention centre to be developed on the current site of Galway City Council on College Road.

In the very near future, the local authority will be moving to a new building at Crown Square in Mervue.

But there’s very little certainty over what will happen with the prime College Road site once that happens.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Fianna Fail Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alan Cheevers, thinks a convention centre would be a smart investment