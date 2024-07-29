Proposed social housing development in Ballinasloe expanded
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A proposed social housing development at Dunlo Hill in Ballinasloe has now been expanded.
An update has been given to the area councillors, who have coined it as a ‘good news story’.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The ambitious project involves a row of derelict terraced houses and the well-known Dooley’s Pub on the corner.
The initial plans provided 13 social houses as well as a small community centre.
Following the acquisition of a derelict site, the new plans will now include 4 2-bed houses and 12 1-bed houses as well as a community centre, bringing the total of social houses to 16.
The project will transform one of the town’s busiest traffic areas.
Planning must be renewed to proceed with this development, with public notices to be published.
The post Proposed social housing development in Ballinasloe expanded appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy announces diocesan changes
Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy has announced diocesan changes, including several retirements an...
New creativity fund for people living in emergency accommodation launched in Galway city
A new fund to support access to arts, culture, and creativity for people in emergency accommodati...
Group to host “public clinics” over proposed gas powered energy plant in Portumna
A local group is to host two ‘public clinics’ over a controversial planned gas powere...
Record attendances at Galway International Arts Festival events this year
This year’s Galway International Arts Festival saw record attendances at gigs, events and p...
Galway Races Chief says there’s a great energy around the Summer Festival this year
The Galway Races Chief Executive says there’s a great energy around the Summer Festival thi...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 4
In episode 4 of Fake or Fact – You Decide, we explore the relationship between news and soc...
Deadline approaching for Gort residents and businesses to apply for streetscape funding
Residents and business owners in Gort have just three days left to apply for streetscape funding....
Works to get underway on significant upgrade of carpark in Oughterard
Work is set to get underway on significant upgrade works to the carpark in Oughterard. The main o...
Galway to get three new high-powered EV charging pools
Galway is to get three new high-powered recharging pools. They’ll be at the Tuam Plaza, the...