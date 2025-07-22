  • Services

Proposed Monivea solar farm described as "disaster" at council meeting

Published:

Proposed Monivea solar farm described as "disaster" at council meeting
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A proposed large-scale solar farm planned in the Monivea area has been described as a “disaster” at a meeting at County Hall.

Councillors have no role in the decision-making process, but many took aim at elements of secrecy and mystery that allegedly tend to surround such projects.

This solar farm project would be spread across hundreds of acres in various parcels to the north and west of Monivea.

A planning application will go directly to An Coimisiún Pleanála later this year – and Galway County Council will have no role in the decision-making process.

It will make a submission, but that’s a statutory function that will appraise how the project aligns with the County Development Plan.

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Keavney described it as a “disaster” and “very worrying”, noting it’s swallowing up hundreds of acres of prime agricultural land.

Sinn Fein’s Martin McNamara noted 250 people turned up to a recent public meeting, and said this is not a case of a small minority grumbling.

And County Cathaoirleach David Collins said he was shocked to discover at that meeting that less than 10 people present had been consulted with.

Many councillors also took aim at perceived lack of engagement in projects of this kind, and the great difficulty in contacting those behind them.

Independent Tomas O’ Curraoin took a wider view, saying we have no control anymore with what’s dictated to us by the EU.

What planet are their rules from, he argued, before adding it’s certainly not planet sensibility.

