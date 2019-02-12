Proposals for major water sports centre and world class swimming pool in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Proposals are being put forward for a world class swimming pool at Cappagh Road and a major water sports centre at Dyke Road in the city.

Plans for two separate major sporting infrastructure projects were presented to the city council for consideration under the government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund

Plans for a world class swimming pool at Cappagh Road were presented by Joe Cosgrove of Kingfisher Fitness Club and Padraig Smith of Galway Water Polo.

The consortium is seeking the support of the council to apply for funding through the government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

The plans include the development of a 34 metre by 25 metre competition pool, a spacious gym and modern fitness studios.

It’s understood that the facility would act as a stadium for swimming and water polo events and would provide first class sports facilities for the community.

Other proposed facilities on the site include a cafe, an extended car park, sauna and steam rooms and a spin cycle studio.

It’s understood that after 25 years, the ownership of the centre would be retained by the council.

The estimated cost of the development totals 11 million euro and it’s hoped it would open in 2021.

The consortium is seeking 60 to 70 percent of the cost from the government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Another presentation was made to the councillors by Galway Rowing Club members, Mike Gaffney, Bernard O’ Halloran and Noel Stapleton.

The club is seeking funding from the government’s sports infrastructure fund for the creation of a Water Sports Centre at Dyke Road below the Quincen bridge.

The plans are for the development of a multi-user, multi-sport centre accommodating all sports requiring river access such as rowing, kayaking, windsurfing and paddle boarding.

It’s hoped the 3,650 square metre development would be a regional centre of excellence for water sports.

The plans include nine separate boat storage spaces, Connaught’s first rowing tank, shared welfare facilities, large indoor training spaces, a social space and cafe.

City councillors are expected to hear Connacht Rugby’s proposal for funding next week over its plan for the redevelopment of the Sportground.

The council will then decide which project will be given priority for applying to the government’s Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.