Proposal for election poster ban ruled out by legal advice

Galway City Tribune – An attempt to ban the use of election posters in May’s upcoming Local Elections has been ruled out following legal advice that councillors do not have the power to do so.

In November of last year, city councillors voted in favour of banning posters following a motion from Councillor Pearce Flannery (FG).

But this was done with the caveat from city officials that legal advice would be needed before any bylaws were enacted – and that advice has now revealed that these powers are not available to local representatives in City Hall.

“Similar proposals have been made across the country to various local authorities. It is agreed that local bylaws may not be enacted as the matter is already governed by existing law; in this instance, the prohibition of the erection or distribution of election material,” part of the legal advice reads.

