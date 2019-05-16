Property boasts unique setting overlooking cricket grounds

New to the market is this exceptional detached residence situated on a half-acre site with spectacular surroundings at Lydican, Oranmore.

Presented in good condition, with approximately 193.25 square of space, the property offers a unique layout, having been extended over the years and adds to the appeal of the settings.

The front of the house is arranged over two storeys with the ground floor comprising an entrance hall, fully-fitted kitchen, reception area with feature fireplace, bathroom and a bedroom, while the upstairs offers two large bedrooms and ample storage space.

The property extends beyond the original footprint leading to a spectacular reception hall with vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows taking advantage of the idyllic and green settings.

Additionally, this area offers a large master bedroom with a beautifully designed en suite, ample storage and utility spaces and an additional fifth bedroom with access to the front of the property.

The end of the property offers a large garage space perfect for further storage and could be integrated into the property, subject to planning permission.

Externally, Lydican offers an abundance of green space to the rear, whilst there’s ample space for parking to the front which also benefits from a large stone-built wall and electric gates, allowing for extra privacy and security.

Along with the green scenery, Lydican has the distinct position of overlooking the local cricket grounds, which offer a charming view and friendly local environment, particularly during the summer months.

