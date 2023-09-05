Promoter in discussions to hold live events at Galway Airport site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discussions are ongoing with a promoter in relation to holding concerts and live events at the Galway Airport site from next Summer

Galway City and County Councils jointly bought the former airport site in Carnmore a decade ago, with councillors recently backing a motion to use it as a live events venue.

The council has confirmed to Councillor David Collins that it intends to provide an update in the September Management report later this month.

Councillor Collins says Galway would benefit hugely from a new venue, and this site is ideally located: