Prominent empty Tuam building to be transformed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well-known Tuam premises is to be transformed into a café/restaurant.

The building at Shop Street, which formerly housed Tuam Furniture Stores, looks set for transformation now that planning permission has been granted.

The county council has granted planning permission to the owners of the 3-storey building at Shop Street to convert into into cafe/restaurant use.

The building, which is a protected structure, has been vacant for over 10 years.

Planning permission has been granted with 10 conditions attached.

One requirement is that the plate glass glazing be retained as part of the overall conservation of the shop front.

Also before work begins, the owners must submit a method statement to the council for the conservation of the upper floors of the building.