Prominent charity run postponed in city ahead of storm warning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A prominent charity run has been postponed in the city amid safety concerns as a storm is set to hit the west coast tomorrow.

The Croí Galway Night Run was set to get underway late on Friday evening – but has now been rescheduled to Friday week, October 19th.

It’s after Met Eireann issued a status yellow advisory warning for high winds and heavy rain on Thursday evening, extending into Friday.

Organisers of the race say they decided to postpone the charity run following consultation with Met Eireann and Salthill Gardai.