‘Prolific’ crime gang rented Airbnb to target homes in Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
It’s reported one of Ireland’s most ‘prolific’ burglary gangs rented an Airbnb in Mayo to target homes in Galway.
According to the Irish Independent, up to 20 homes were broken into, across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Dublin-based gang rented the property in Knock earlier this month and it’s understood they stayed less than a week.
The Irish Independent reports that three different cars were used, and they targeted unoccupied homes at night time.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Sean Canney said people in rural areas have to remain vigilant, as these criminals take advantage of the smallest opportunity.
The post ‘Prolific’ crime gang rented Airbnb to target homes in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
An Taisce demands greater regard for future storms amid claim Storm Debi could have been far worse
Galway City and County Councils are being urged to consider the worst-case impact of future Atlan...
Ballymana school secretary ‘shocked’ at back payment amount from Dept of Education
A Galway-based school secretary says she is shocked at the back payment amount she is receiving f...
Rodney gets back into the Owl musical groove
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Rodney Owl, the moniker of Armagh native and adopted Galwegian...
Expanded Euro constituency bizarrely makes more sense
World of Politics with Harry McGee For years I have been saying that two of the three constitu...
Menlough pay the penalty to suffer semi-final heartbreak
Lahardane MacHales 0-12 Menlough 1-9 AET (Lahardane win 5-3 on penalties) Darren Kelly a...
Farmers advised to move early on cash crux
FARMERS have been strongly advised to review and assess their end-of-year financial positions due...
Connacht Rugby stars say thriving West gives people opportunity and belonging
Former Connacht Rugby coach Andy Friend and back-row forward Paul Boyle are lending their support...
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 Gun return plea Impelled by the far-reaching results of the damage done to last year’s...
€19m in sheep payments are out this week
THOUSANDS of sheep farmers across the West of Ireland are receiving a badly needed end-of-year fi...