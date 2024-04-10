  • Services

Services

Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023

Published:

Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023
Share story:

University of Galway has a projected operating deficit of fourteen million euro for last year.

According to the Irish Times, it’s due to delays incurring expenditure during the pandemic, which were exacerbated by the cyberattack.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However, the university has reserves to meet the deficit, which means it’s not a concern of the Higher Education Authority.

Around eight of the 18 publicly funded higher education institutions were in the red in 2023, with the biggest spending concerns at TU Dublin, UCC and UL.

The post Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Tentative plans to amalgamate the dioceses of Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala and Elphin

There are tentative plans to amalgamate the dioceses of Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala ...

no_space
Entrepeneur Jarlath Feeney to run as independent candidate in Galway City West local elections

Well-known entrepreneur Jarlath Feeney has announced he will run as an independent candidate in G...

no_space
City student accommodation provider reverses 30% fee hike following criticism

A Galway city private student accommodation provider has reversed its planned 30 percent fee hike...

no_space
Planning refused for major native woodland and peatland restoration project near Recess

Planning permission has been refused for a major project to restore native woodland and peatland ...

no_space
Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna

There’s fustration over paused active travel projects in areas such as Portumna, which woul...

no_space
Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe

Councillor Evelyn Parsons is to stand as an independent candidate in upcoming local elections in ...

no_space
Host of musical stars line up to aid grief support service for kids

A host of musical stars from all corners of the entertainment industry will share a stage next we...

no_space
Outgoing Chamber CEO turns his hand to politics

The outgoing  CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery, has declared his intention to run as an Indepen...

no_space
Veteran councillor Terry O’Flaherty to contest elections

One of the longest-serving councillors in the city has announced her intention to contest the loc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up