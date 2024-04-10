Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway has a projected operating deficit of fourteen million euro for last year.
According to the Irish Times, it’s due to delays incurring expenditure during the pandemic, which were exacerbated by the cyberattack.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
However, the university has reserves to meet the deficit, which means it’s not a concern of the Higher Education Authority.
Around eight of the 18 publicly funded higher education institutions were in the red in 2023, with the biggest spending concerns at TU Dublin, UCC and UL.
The post Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Tentative plans to amalgamate the dioceses of Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala and Elphin
There are tentative plans to amalgamate the dioceses of Galway, Tuam, Clonfert, Achonry, Killala ...
Entrepeneur Jarlath Feeney to run as independent candidate in Galway City West local elections
Well-known entrepreneur Jarlath Feeney has announced he will run as an independent candidate in G...
City student accommodation provider reverses 30% fee hike following criticism
A Galway city private student accommodation provider has reversed its planned 30 percent fee hike...
Planning refused for major native woodland and peatland restoration project near Recess
Planning permission has been refused for a major project to restore native woodland and peatland ...
Frustration over paused active travel and safety works in Portumna
There’s fustration over paused active travel projects in areas such as Portumna, which woul...
Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe
Councillor Evelyn Parsons is to stand as an independent candidate in upcoming local elections in ...
Host of musical stars line up to aid grief support service for kids
A host of musical stars from all corners of the entertainment industry will share a stage next we...
Outgoing Chamber CEO turns his hand to politics
The outgoing CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery, has declared his intention to run as an Indepen...
Veteran councillor Terry O’Flaherty to contest elections
One of the longest-serving councillors in the city has announced her intention to contest the loc...