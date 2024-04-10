Projected €14m operating deficit at University of Galway for 2023

University of Galway has a projected operating deficit of fourteen million euro for last year.

According to the Irish Times, it’s due to delays incurring expenditure during the pandemic, which were exacerbated by the cyberattack.





However, the university has reserves to meet the deficit, which means it’s not a concern of the Higher Education Authority.

Around eight of the 18 publicly funded higher education institutions were in the red in 2023, with the biggest spending concerns at TU Dublin, UCC and UL.

