Project to cater for ‘hidden audience’ on autism spectrum

Hear Our Voice, a Galway 2020 Small Towns Big Ideas project, visited pupils in Galway Educate Together National School this week.

Young pupils in the Seomra Shona Junior Class at the city school are helping to create a musical and multi-sensory performance for children on the autistic spectrum. This is being done in co-operation with Creative Sensory Educator Phillida Eves, musician and performer Michael Chang, and Galway Autism Partnership (GAP).

Founder and artistic director of London-based Oily Cart Theatre Company Tim Webb, a world-renowned expert in this work, visited the group too. He is mentoring the project.

In addition, three actors/puppeteers from Croatia’s Rijeka Puppet Theatre joined in the process. Funded by Rijeka 2020, they brought four puppets made from recyclables and gave a short show.

The children were entranced by the performance, accompanied by a gentle musical score by Michael Chang. The show’s many multi-sensory elements helped them to engage and made the performance meaningful.

