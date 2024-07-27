Progress on Surgical Hub in Merlin Park

Enabling works for the new Elective Surgical Hub in Merlin Park have commenced, according to Government Chief Whip, Hildegarde Naughton.

The Hub is an interim measure pending the construction of the new Elective Hospital in Merlin Park, which Minister Naughton has championed since first elected.

“I have been in frequent contact with the HSE in recent months in relation to this vital project and am glad to say that I was able to visit the site this morning, where enabling works have just commenced,” the Minister said.

“Additionally, the HSE have advised me that, once the new Hub starts substantially tackling the presently lengthy waiting list, the waiting time for elective procedures will be reduced by approximately 66%, with every patient waiting a maximum of 12 weeks for elective surgery,” Minister Naughton indicated.

“This new surgical hub will be modelled on the very successful Reeves Centre at Tallaght University Hospital. It is intended that it will be operational next year, thus reducing waiting times for people in the region awaiting elective surgery” the Galway TD noted.

This new surgical hub includes operating theatres and ancillary facilities, and is seen as a vital interim measure to ensure that elective procedures, such as endoscopy, minor operations, outpatient treatment and outpatient diagnostics services, can be carried out away from the UHG site.

“The permanent Elective Hospital in presently going through the necessary approvals and will also be built in Merlin Park,” said the Minister.

“However, the people awaiting elective surgery in Galway and the wider region, often in pain, cannot wait. This interim Elective Hub is therefore vital and I will ensure it is delivered for them,” she added.

Pictured: Minister Hildegarde Naughton pictured in Merlin Park Hospital where she was viewing the enabling works for the new Elective Surgical Hub.