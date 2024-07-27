Progress on Surgical Hub in Merlin Park

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Enabling works for the new Elective Surgical Hub in Merlin Park have commenced, according to Government Chief Whip, Hildegarde Naughton.
The Hub is an interim measure pending the construction of the new Elective Hospital in Merlin Park, which Minister Naughton has championed since first elected.
“I have been in frequent contact with the HSE in recent months in relation to this vital project and am glad to say that I was able to visit the site this morning, where enabling works have just commenced,” the Minister said.
“Additionally, the HSE have advised me that, once the new Hub starts substantially tackling the presently lengthy waiting list, the waiting time for elective procedures will be reduced by approximately 66%, with every patient waiting a maximum of 12 weeks for elective surgery,” Minister Naughton indicated.
“This new surgical hub will be modelled on the very successful Reeves Centre at Tallaght University Hospital. It is intended that it will be operational next year, thus reducing waiting times for people in the region awaiting elective surgery” the Galway TD noted.
This new surgical hub includes operating theatres and ancillary facilities, and is seen as a vital interim measure to ensure that elective procedures, such as endoscopy, minor operations, outpatient treatment and outpatient diagnostics services, can be carried out away from the UHG site.
“The permanent Elective Hospital in presently going through the necessary approvals and will also be built in Merlin Park,” said the Minister.
“However, the people awaiting elective surgery in Galway and the wider region, often in pain, cannot wait. This interim Elective Hub is therefore vital and I will ensure it is delivered for them,” she added.
Pictured: Minister Hildegarde Naughton pictured in Merlin Park Hospital where she was viewing the enabling works for the new Elective Surgical Hub.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Over 6,900 people across city and county undertook upskilling in 2023
Over 6,900 people and 1,700 businesses across Galway city and county participated in upskilling w...
Dublin to Clifden cycle raises €25,000 for Cancer Fund for Children
The chairman of a Dublin cycling club – blessed with impeccable Mayo roots – led his compatriots ...
Is Galway a hurling or football county? Public share their opinion ahead of All-Ireland clash
Excitement is reaching fever pitch ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland football final. Arma...
Young Connemara woman to present the ball in the All-Ireland final
And Sunday will be extra special for one young Connemara fan who will present the ball to referee...
Galway Potters Market returns for 14th annual event
The Galway Potters Market is returning for the 14th year running this weekend. Ceramic artists fr...
Site for Mountbellew Vintage Rally extended to 60 acres
This year’s Mountbellew Vintage Rally, which takes place all day Sunday in the mart grounds...
Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in Galway city tomorrow
An emergency rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine will take place in Galway city tomo...
Planning permission refused for unauthorised steel container coffee shop in Dunmore
Retention planning permission has been refused for a steel container coffee shop in Dunmore. The ...
Significant extension confirmed for Mercy College in Woodford
Mercy College, Woodford has been given the go ahead for a significant extension and refurbishment...