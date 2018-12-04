Progress on sewerage schemes in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contractor is due to be appointed shortly for the Glenamaddy Sewerage Scheme.

Roscommon-Galway T.D Michael Fitzmaurice says work is expected to begin in the first half of 2019.

The Independent deputy says planning applications in the area have been stalled until the upgrade of the sewage treatment plant and the new infrastructure will be welcome.

Meanwhile, Deputy Fitzmaurice says progress is also being made on sewerage upgrades in Mountbellew and Ballygar.

It’s expected that the Mountbellew scheme will go to tender early next year.