There’s progress on the plan for Park and Ride strategy on Galway’s N6.

Tow emerging sites for a 550 space facility are being examined at Junction 16 Kiltulla

The site selection process will be complete in the coming months and design of the site will get under-way

Fianna Fáil councillor and Galway West candidate John Connolly says such a facility on the N6 would address the periodic traffic congestion approaching Coolagh roundabout

He says construction could commence in early 2026.