Progress on N59 improvement works between Outside Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Progress has been made towards beginning improvement works on the N59 outside Oughterard.

In late October, Galway County Council submitted changes to planning conditions to an Coimisiún pleanála to resolve issues with the approvals process.

The new plans have gained the support of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Inland Fisheries Ireland, which was a key obstacle for planners.

Roadworks would include road realignment, drainage, excavation, demolition works, road markings and signage on the N59 scheme between Bunakill and Claremount.

Deputy Connolly is urging the body to issue a decision as soon as possible so the process is not delayed further.