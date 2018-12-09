Progress meeting on plan for Inishbofin health centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place this month to discuss progress on the plan for a long awaited health centre on Inishbofin.

The current centre, located in a prefab, is substandard and not fit for purpose.

After a number of unsuccessful efforts to locate a suitable site, a new State owned site has been selected adjacent to Inishbofin airstrip.

Clearance is being sought from the aviation authority to ensure building on the site would not impede on the future use of the airstrip.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv says a meeting will be convened shortly to discuss progress.