Progress in adding 300 new beds to University Hospital Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Progress has been made in adding 300 new beds to University Hospital Galway.

Two blocks will be built as part of an overall redevelopment plan, with each expected to accommodate 150 patients.

A design team has been appointed for the site of one of the blocks, with tenders expected to be awarded for both buildings early next year.

According to the HSE, more preparation and site clearance is needed on the campus before construction can begin.

Fianna Fáil Galway West TD John Connolly says it’s important these projects are completed as soon as possible