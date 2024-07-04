Professor Peter McHugh appointed Interim President of University of Galway
Professor Peter McHugh has been appointed the Interim President of University of Galway.
It follows last week’s announcement that Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh had taken the decision to step down as President.
Professor McHugh took up the role of Deputy President and Registrar in May this year.
The Ballyhaunis native will take up the role of Interim President in September.
He says his focus will be on strengthening and building on the university’s international reputation for excellence in teaching, learning, research and innovation.
Professor McHugh joined the University in 1991 and among his posts was Head of School of Engineering and Informatics.
He’s received numerous awards and is an internationally recognised research leader in biomedical engineering.
