Professor Alma McCarthy is the first female academic to be appointed as Executive Dean

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
University of Galway has cracked its own glass ceiling by appointing Professor Alma McCarthy as Executive Dean at the College of Business, Public Policy and Law – the first female academic to hold the role at UG.
Professor McCarthy will take up the post on March 1 for a four-year term at the helm of the College which comprises the School of Law, J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics, and Shannon College of Hotel Management. She has been Dean of J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics at University of Galway since 2021.
Professor McCarthy spearheaded the remote working surveys during the pandemic, with the support of the Western Development Commission, generating the first and earliest insights into employee attitudes to the sudden and large-scale shift to working from home and out of the office. Her research has influenced national civil service talent development policy and the Government’s national remote working strategy.
She has extensive experience in designing, delivering and evaluating leadership and management development training programmes aimed at improving managerial competence, with particular expertise in public and civil service management development.
Professor McCarthy said she was honoured to be appointed to the Executive Dean role and looked forward to building on the long-established success of the three Schools in the College of Business Public Policy & Law.
“Working with a strong team of colleagues in the College, we will continue to adapt to the changing needs of the economy and society to design and deliver excellent education in business, law and hotel management and continue to engage in relevant and impactful research,” she said.
“External stakeholder engagement and impact on policy will also be a key priority for the College in its new strategic plan,” she added.
Pictured: Professor Alma McCarthy, Executive Dean, College of Business, Public Policy & Law, University of Galway.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Defendant thought that Garda was a trespasser
A man claimed a Garda who was serving a summons had trespassed on his house after entering an unl...
Mountaineer and broadcaster delivers talk in aid of Galway Mountain Rescue
Nomadic journeys in Siberia and across the Sahara – not to mention the hazards of climbing north ...
Green light given for new apartment block at Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a new apartment bl...
Seanad Elections – 7pm Update – PJ Murphy elected
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFine Gael's PJ Murphy has been elected to the Seanad'...
Government introduce Accommodation Assistance Scheme for those without power and water
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government has introduced an Accommodation Assist...
Bishop of Galway offers support and solidarity to those in the Diocese who are suffering as a result of Storm Éowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBishop of Galway Michael Duignan has offered his supp...
Seanad Elections Update – 12 Noon
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounting has resumed in the Seanad Elections - With t...
Seanad Elections Update
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounting has resumed in the Seanad Elections - With t...
Galway’s greatest backers given the Croke Park seal of approval
They’ve been behind Galway GAA on all fronts for decades, sponsoring the county teams before spon...