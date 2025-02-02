Professor Alma McCarthy is the first female academic to be appointed as Executive Dean

University of Galway has cracked its own glass ceiling by appointing Professor Alma McCarthy as Executive Dean at the College of Business, Public Policy and Law – the first female academic to hold the role at UG.

Professor McCarthy will take up the post on March 1 for a four-year term at the helm of the College which comprises the School of Law, J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics, and Shannon College of Hotel Management. She has been Dean of J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics at University of Galway since 2021.

Professor McCarthy spearheaded the remote working surveys during the pandemic, with the support of the Western Development Commission, generating the first and earliest insights into employee attitudes to the sudden and large-scale shift to working from home and out of the office. Her research has influenced national civil service talent development policy and the Government’s national remote working strategy.

She has extensive experience in designing, delivering and evaluating leadership and management development training programmes aimed at improving managerial competence, with particular expertise in public and civil service management development.

Professor McCarthy said she was honoured to be appointed to the Executive Dean role and looked forward to building on the long-established success of the three Schools in the College of Business Public Policy & Law.

“Working with a strong team of colleagues in the College, we will continue to adapt to the changing needs of the economy and society to design and deliver excellent education in business, law and hotel management and continue to engage in relevant and impactful research,” she said.

“External stakeholder engagement and impact on policy will also be a key priority for the College in its new strategic plan,” she added.

Pictured: Professor Alma McCarthy, Executive Dean, College of Business, Public Policy & Law, University of Galway.