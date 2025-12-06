Professionals in child protection gather in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Professionals from across child protection have gathered in Galway city to explore the child’s journey through multidisciplinary support.

The event was hosted by the child and family agency Túsla and was held in the Galway hub of Barnahus, which is a Scandinavian word for ‘Child’s House’

This service allows trained professionals to work together under one roof with the child and family when there is a concern of sexual abuse.

Barnahus on the Tuam Road brings together the services of Tusla, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and Children’s Health Ireland in a child-friendly setting, to reduce trauma and ensure a coordinated, child-centred approach.

Speakers at the event included Zaruhi Gasparyan, Child Rights Expert, the Council of Europe, Tom O’Malley, Senior Counsel and Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Galway and Judge Adrian Harris of the District Court.