Process underway to assign additional Garda to Headford
Headford is set to receive an additional Garda in the coming months
Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that internal interviews are underway for the full time position.
Earlier this year, a €250,000 investment was dedicated to Headford Garda Station.
Councillor Reddington has praised the existing work being done by the two Gardaí in Headford, but says more resources are always welcome:
