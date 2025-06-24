Problematic watermains saga in North Galway described as "fiasco"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A long-running saga over problematic watermains in North Galway is being described as a complete “fiasco”.

Works to repair 3km of pipe between Caherlistrane and Carheens were expected to get underway around now and be finished by August.

The section of pipe has burst repeatedly over the past few years, causing widespread water outages.

But Councillor Andrew Reddington told David Nevin despite ongoing road closures, he’s now learned the works have been delayed by several months