Pro-Palestine protest at Mervue's Crown Square as Taoiseach lays foundation stone for 345 cost rental homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

100 Pro-Palestinian protestors today gathered near Crown Square in Mervue where Taoiseach Micheal Martin is cutting the ribbon on the mixed-use urban campus

The Rhatigan Group project has been more than twenty years in the making, having been significantly impacted by the recession.

It’s now a mixed-use urban campus integrating commercial, retail, residential and hospitality with the Radisson RED Hotel and extensive landscaping.

The more recent focus has been the ongoing controversy over Galway City Council’s decision to relocate there.

The Taoiseach presided over the laying of the foundation stone for 345 cost rental homes, developed in partnership with the Land Development Agency.

He described the Crown Square development as the creation of a vibrant new community, with the LDA and the Rhatigan Group partnering to deliver 345 much-needed cost rental and social homes.

Micheál Martin is also touring the offices of ARM and Trinzo – recently established clients in one of the newly completed office buildings.

The occasion will culminate with a keynote address delivered at the newly opened Radisson RED Hotel,