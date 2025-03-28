Private health insurers owe Galway hospitals over €20m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Private health insurance companies owe Galway’s public hospitals over €20m.

The figure was revealed at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West in response to a question from Councillor Shane Forde.

Management stressed that claims have been submitted for the majority of that sum.

And it was added there will always be outstanding figures between procedures being carried out and the collection of fees.

But Councillor Forde still has concerns about the figure.