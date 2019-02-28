Pristine bungalow on lush site near motorway access

Cathal Moran & Co Auctioneers are handling the sale of a 4/5-bed bungalow presented in superb condition and nestled on a landscaped private site at Abbert, Abbeyknockmoy.

The property benefits from a convenient location just three miles from Abbeyknockmoy village, three miles from Monivea and only a short drive to the M17/M18 motorway, with access at nearby Annagh Hill.

This family home was built in the mid-1980s and offers to the market an excellent spacious family home of quality and character with many superb features including beautifully finished sitting room, fine kitchen/dining room with utility area and back storage area off, four bedrooms (master en suite) together with a study, office or fifth bedroom. The house is nestled beside beautifully-presented gardens with tarmacadam driveway with front and rear lawned gardens with landscaped areas together with rear storage shed.

The house has dual central heating system via oil-fired central heating and a solid fuel stove to the kitchen area which also heats the water and radiators, PVC double glazed windows, and good insulation.

■ The guide price is €265,000. For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact Cathal Moran Auctioneers 091 850802 or visit the website cathalmoran.com