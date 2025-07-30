Prison for drunk driver who caused passenger’s death

By Ronan Judge

A drunk driver who lost control of a car that ended up submerged in a metre of water in Menlo and resulted in the death of a pregnant woman, has received a five-year prison sentence.

Frank Barrett (44) was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and subject to two different driving bans when his driving led to the death of Irene Lynch at An Lachán, Menlo village, Galway, on March 15, 2024, Galway Circuit Court heard.

Barrett with a former address at 19 Beál Srutha, Ballybane, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Irene Lynch, drink driving and driving without insurance.

Ms Lynch (39), who was from Athlone, Co Westmeath, was a front seat passenger in the Dacia Duster driven by Barrett.

Barrett and Ms Lynch had gone to Menlo from Taughmaconnell, near Ballinasloe, to drink alcohol at a quarry and at around 7.04am, the court heard, Gardaí received a report of a vehicle in the water.

Despite the “heroic” rescue efforts of local people, Ms Lynch, who was 17 weeks pregnant at the time, died ten days later in University Hospital Galway, the court was told.

Detective Garda Gerry Carroll said that emergency services at the scene saw a white Dacia Duster, on its roof, submerged in one metre of water.

A number of residents who attended the scene attempted to free Ms Lynch but could not force open the passenger door.

The court heard Frank Barrett also attempted to pull Ms Lynch from the car after the crash.

Det Carroll said the area where the incident occurred was a picturesque, rural part of Galway City.

The speed limit was 80km/h and the roads were narrow and featured a series of bends.

Det Carroll agreed with prosecuting counsel, Geri Silke BL, that Barrett lost control of the vehicle due to speed before it impacted with a low wall, veered and toppled into a body of water.

Ms Lynch was brought to UHG but subsequently died from the effects of a brain hypoxia injury.

She was a mother of two children and pregnant with a baby girl who had been named Grace.

Barrett later told Gardaí he had been drinking all day with Ms Lynch and decided to go to Galway to continue drinking.

The court heard he decided to travel back to the Ballinasloe area early in the morning.

He admitted he was drunk, was not concentrating on the road and did not know how fast he was driving.

Det Carroll said the accused was under the influence of drink and drugs and tested positive for alcohol and cocaine.

Frank Barrett has 141 previous convictions, including 78 for road traffic offences.

At the time of Ms Lynch’s death, he was subject to two separate 10-year driving disqualification orders, imposed in 2015 and 2020.

In a victim impact statement, Irene’s sister, Marcella, said the family’s lives changed forever when the Gardaí called to their home last March.

Marcella said Irene was “full of life” and “lit up every room she walked into”.

She said Irene loved music, dancing and leopard print clothing.

Instead of happy times with Irene, the family’s life was now filled with “sorrow and pain” and “tears and sleepless nights”.

She added that Irene’s death had had a devastating impact on her parents and she wished she could take their pain away.

The family paid tribute to the staff at UHG, Gardaí and emergency services and, in particular, Garda John O’Brien, who attended the scene, for his “kindness and decency”.

In mitigation, defence barrister, Bernard Madden SC, said this was a “very said and tragic case” for which his client felt “shame, remorse and guilt”.

Mr Madden said his client apologised to the family of Irene Lynch and accepted full responsibility for his actions.

Counsel asked the court to consider his client’s guilty plea, remorse and reports detailing Barrett’s dysfunctional upbringing and long history of addiction and substance abuse.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said the circumstances of the case “are quite clearly and obviously rooted in absolute disregard for the impact of alcohol when it comes to driving”.

He said the accused’s blood alcohol readings were “quite shattering” and Barrett showed total disregard for his passenger and other road users.

Judge O’Callaghan said Barrett did “everything conceivable” to put Ms Lynch and her young baby at risk.

On the day of the fatal crash, Barrett made a decision, with some drink on board, knowing he was disqualified, to drive for the purpose of getting more drink, the judge said.

He said the aggravating factors included the level of alcohol in the accused’s blood, the dangerous manner of driving and the accused’s past record.

He also noted the accused’s shame, guilt and previous efforts at rehabilitation.

The charge of dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Judge O’Callaghan set a headline sentence of eight years and post-mitigation sentence of six years.

The judge said he would suspend the final 12 months to allow for a supervised period of rehabilitation.

He also imposed fines totalling €1,500 and three separate driving disqualification orders of 10 years each.

Pictured: The late Irene Lynch.