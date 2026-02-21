Prison for ‘despicable assault’ of spitting in Garda’s face

BY RONAN JUDGE

A man who spat in a Garda’s mouth and eye after he was arrested for a public order offence in Galway City committed a “disgusting and despicable assault”, a court has heard.

At Galway District Court, Judge Adrian Harris imposed a two month suspended sentence on Limerick man Luke O’Brien (29) and told him he was close to receiving an immediate custodial sentence.

O’Brien, with an address at 51 Lisheen Park, Patrickswell, County Limerick, pleaded guilty to assaulting Garda Tommy Mannion at the Garda North-Western Regional Headquarters on April 27, 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to a public order intoxication offence at Prospect Hill on the same date.

Outlining the facts of the incident, Inspector Brendan O’Grady said O’Brien was asked to leave a pub in Prospect Hill and came to the attention of Gardaí outside.

He was conveyed to the Garda station and as he was being brought to a cell, O’Brien spat in Garda Tommy Mannion’s eye and mouth, the court heard.

The court was told Garda Mannion developed an eye infection and cold sores as a result of the assault.

Insp O’Grady told the court O’Brien had 32 convictions including for public order, criminal damage and road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Olivia Traynor said her client wished to apologise to Garda Mannion for this “disgusting act”.

Ms Traynor said it was very clear from CCTV that her client was heavily under the influence of alcohol and has no recollection of his encounter with the Gardaí.

Judge Adrian Harris noted the previous convictions and said he had given due consideration to all the facts of the case.

“This is a disgusting and despicable assault,” he said.

Judge Harris said that a physical assault was terrible by itself but he found spitting to be “appalling behaviour”.

Judge Harris said he was “blue in the face” from speaking about assaults on Gardaí who were doing their job, in many instances to protect people from themselves, which was the case here.

“They are doing their job and what do they get? A spit in the face,” he added.

Judge Harris imposed a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years on condition the accused pay €1,000 compensation and stay out of Galway City.

He told O’Brien he was “very close to getting an immediate custodial sentence”.

Pictured: Defendant Luke O’Brien pleaded guilty to the assault, at the Garda North-Western Regional Headquarters on April 27, 2024.